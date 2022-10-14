Muncie man faces battery, neglect charges over toddler's severe injuries

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces battery and neglect charges over severe injuries suffered by a 14-month-old girl while in his care.

Bradley Joe Kiger, 19, was arrested after the child was hospitalized last November, but was later released as the investigation continued.

On Thursday, Kiger was charged, in Delaware Circuit Court 2, with battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under 14 and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, all Level 3 felonies carrying maximum 16-year prison terms.

Kiger and the child's mother, Brittani L. Grove, also 19, were also each charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison, over conditions in their mobile home, at that time in the 500 block of South Whitney Road.

Emergency responders were sent to the couple's home on Nov. 4, 2021, after dispatchers received a call, apparently from Kiger, about a 14-month-old girl described "as unresponsive and possibly not breathing."

More:Muncie woman charged with neglect in 'catastrophic' dog attack

Kiger told investigators with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department he had been playing a video game, with headphones on, while at his home with the 14-month-old girl and an infant.

He said he believed the girl had fallen off a bed and "bumped her head," prompting him to place her in a crib. Nearly three hours later, he said, he noticed she was unresponsive.

After she was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, court documents indicated, a forensic nurse determined the child had "bruising of all stages, redness all over her body from head to toe (and) a human bite mark on her right arm."

A deputy also noted the child also had numerous bruises and "red marks," She was also determined to be suffering from a brain bleed.

Kiger denied being responsible for any of the baby's injuries, suggesting some had been inflicted by a family member's dog. Later, he claimed the child had no visible injuries when she was taken to the hospital by emergency personnel.

Story continues

A deputy described "very poor living conditions" in the mobile home, with a large amount of trash and "bugs and flies crawling all over the kitchen."

He also reported a lack of sub-flooring in two bedrooms created "a danger to anyone," said two toilets in the house contained feces and did not "appear to (flush)," and found the trailer was being heated by turning on an electric stove with a "fan blowing heat."

Investigators also said they found a loaded shotgun in the home within reach of the 14-month-old girl.

Trial dates have not yet been scheduled.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man faces battery, neglect charges over toddler's severe injuries