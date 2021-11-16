Muncie man faces criminal charge over nude photos on Facebook

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces a criminal charge over allegations he posted nude photographs of a former girlfriend on Facebook.

Tanis Jay Mercer, 29, is charged in Muncie City Court with distribution of an intimate image.

According to a Muncie Police Department report, Mercer's former girlfriend said that in a post on Facebook in mid-October, Mercer indicated if she ever mentioned him, or his new girlfriend, "some of her pictures would find their way onto Facebook."

A few days later, two photographs showing the Muncie woman without clothing on were reportedly sent to multiple recipients via Facebook Messenger.

Some of the recipients then notified the woman shown in the photos.

The charge against Mercer is a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail. An initial hearing is set for Dec. 6.

In other crime news:

Domestic battery: A Muncie man was arrested early Tuesday after he was accused of attacking his girlfriend.

Spencer Robert Norvell, 34, was being held in the Delaware County jail under a $15,000 bond, preliminarily charged with domestic battery, strangulation, intimidation and battery by bodily waste.

His accuser told police Norvell assaulted her after she plugged her ears during a disagreement, hitting her in the face as many as 10 times, spitting in her face, striking her in the stomach, choking her and threatening to kill her.

The woman was treated at the scene by emergency medical responders.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Nude photos on Facebook lead to criminal charge against Muncie man