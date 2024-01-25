Muncie man faces felonies after tests show THC in system at time of fatal crash

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged with a pair of felonies after tests allegedly showed he had THC — a chemical most commonly associated with marijuana — in his system at the time of a fatal car crash.

Tristan A. Moore, 21, is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 1 with causing death when driving while with a controlled substance in his system, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

According to court documents, Moore was driving a 2012 Toyota Yaris — on the early morning of Jan. 27, 2023 — that crashed along Cornbread Road.

Jeff Stanley, chief deputy for the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, said the Yaris was westbound on Cornbread when it left the north side of the road, near Proctor Road, and struck a tree.

One passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Anthony Daniel Gregg, was fatally injured in the crash, and another passenger, Jadynn Dennis, was seriously injured.

Moore is also charged with causing serious bodily injury when driving with a controlled substance in his system, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

According to an affidavit, Moore ran up to a deputy at the crash scene and said, "I was speeding and lost control and flew into the tree."

The document indicated Moore said he had consumed alcoholic beverages that evening as a third passenger in his vehicle, who avoided life-threatening injuries, celebrated his birthday.

However, the laboratory tests that allegedly showed he had TCH in his system also indicated Moore's blood-alcohol content was below the legal limit for drivers in Indiana, the affidavit said.

The Muncie man was released from the Delaware County jail this week after posting a $15,000 bond. An initial hearing in his case is set for March 4.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man charged in January 2023 crash that killed passenger