Muncie man facing multiple molesting counts strikes deal with prosecutors

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man facing 10 charges stemming from allegations of child sexual abuse has agreed to plead guilty to a single count.

Larry Lee Viellieux, 35, was charged in June 2021 with six counts of child molesting and four counts of child exploitation.

Five of the molesting counts, stemming from allegations involving pre-teen girls, were Level 1 felonies carrying maximum 40-year prison terms.

City police said they found nude images of two of the children on Viellieux's cellphone.

Defense attorney Joe Hunter filed motions suggesting his client was not competent to stand trial.

However, a local psychologist later told then-Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Marianne Vorhees that Viellieux had shown "a total lack of willingness to participate in the evaluation process."

Vorhees in December, four days before she retired from the bench, ruled Viellieux was competent to stand trial.

That trial was most recently set to begin on Sept. 26, but it was postponed after Viellieux signed an agreement to plead guilty to one of the charges against him — child exploitation, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

However, the deal places a five-year cap on the executed sentence Viellieux could receive.

Judge Judi Calhoun — who succeeded Vorhees on the Circuit Court 1 bench on Jan. 1 —took the agreement under advisement and tentatively set sentencing for Oct. 23.

The Muncie man's record includes convictions for burglary and criminal recklessness.

In other court news:

Sentencing: A Hartford City man convicted of child molesting has been sentenced to eight years on electronic home detention.

Kent A. Campbell, 55, had pleaded guilty to a Class C felony that carried a maximum eight-year sentence.

Campbell was arrested in May 2021 on allegations he repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 14 in 2007 and 2008.

Under the terms of a plea bargain, four other molesting counts were dismissed.

The former Delaware County resident was sentenced this week by Blackford Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade.

