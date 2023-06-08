Muncie man found guilty of attempted murder in 2019 shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man on Thursday was found guilty of attempted murder.

Terence Darnele Walker's conviction, in Delaware Circuit Court 5, stems from the August 2019 shooting of another city man at Princeton and Hartford avenues.

The victim, now 46, was shot in the back, according to police reports. He was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and later flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

A witness to the shooting said Walker made a comment about the victim having previously stolen his vehicle.

The 39-year-old Walker did not testify at this week's trial. He was defended by Winchester lawyer James Fry.

More: Police: Muncie man threw Molotov cocktails at chicken coop, dog house

Deputy Prosecutor Doug Mawhorr presented the state's case against Walker.

Attempted murder is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison. Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. set sentencing for July 18.

Walker is set to stand trial in October on four other charges filed in Circuit Court 5 in October 2020 — dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Jury finds Muncie man guilty of attempted murder