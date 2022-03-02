Muncie man found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man on Tuesday was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The charges against 28-year-old Doyle Reginald Wilson Jr. stemmed from the shooting death — in February 2017 — of Zackary Mason Farmer, 20, of Middletown.

Authorities alleged Wilson and his cousin — Marcus D. Hanyard, 28, also of Muncie — planned an armed invasion of a home along West Main Street, intending to steal cash and drugs.

Farmer, visiting the Muncie apartment during the attempted holdup, was fatally wounded by gunfire.

The Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury began its deliberations about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, and returned with the guilty verdicts about three hours later.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Wilson on Monday took the witness stand and denied playing any role in the events leading to Farmer's death.

"I'm completely innocent,' he said.

Delaware Circuit Court 5 Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. set sentencing for March 24. The murder conviction carries a prison term of up to 65 years, while the robbery charge was a Level 1 felony with a maximum 40-year sentence.

In March 2018, another jury found Hanyard guilty of three charges, including murder, stemming from the homicide. He was later sentenced to 61 years in prison by Cannon.

In his closing remarks on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig told jurors, "The absurdity of what you have to believe (to accept Wilson's claim of innocence) is staggering."

MORE NEWS:

►Portland man found slain; son charged with murder

Wilson's attorney, Jonathan Harwell of Indianapolis, told the jury that prosecutors had "mischaracterized" text messages Hanyard sent before and after the homicide, and insisted authorities were aware his client was innocent.

Harwell also said a defense witness who had participated in the robbery conspiracy had on the witness stand "lied to save his own hide."

Story continues

The charges against Wilson were filed more than two years after the slaying, in July 2019.

Deputy Prosecutor Doug Mawhorr joined Craig in presenting the state's case against Wilson. Indianapolis lawyer Star Martinez was also on the defense team.

"It seems that over the past few years, the level of violence is escalating in our community," Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said after Tuesday's verdicts were announced. "This will not be tolerated."

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Jury finds Muncie man guilty of murder in February 2017 slaying