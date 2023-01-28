Muncie man found guilty of murder, robbery

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man on Friday evening was found guilty of murder by a Delaware Circuit Court 3 jury.

After deliberating for about two hours, jurors also found D'Ante N. Davis, 24, guilty of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

In Indiana, a murder conviction caries a maximum 65-year prison term. The robbery count is a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, while the conspiracy charge is a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

In a separate proceeding, the jury also found the Muncie man guilty of using a firearm to commit homicide, which could add up to 20 years to Davis' prison term. Judge Linda Ralu Wolf set sentencing for Feb. 24.

Davis had been accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old James Braydon "J.B." King III during a robbery at the Canterbury Townhomes complex, on Muncie's west side, on July 22, 2021.

A co-defendant, Jason Becraft, 24, of Muncie, testified Thursday that shortly before a gunman entered the apartment and killed King, he had sent Davis a video that showed the shooting victim counting thousands of dollars after completing a marijuana transaction in the apartment.

In his closing remarks to jurors on Friday, defense attorney Kelly Bryan noted that video — and other comments attributed to his client — were purportedly sent via Snapchat, and that no copies existed.

Bryan urged jurors to consider differences between the statements prosecution witnesses at first gave to police and their later trial testimony linking his client to the homicide.

"I don't trust them, and you shouldn't either," the defense attorney said.

In his closing statement, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig said evidence showed Davis "put in motion the events that led to (King) being killed."

He also called the defendant "the catalyst behind everything that happened that day," and said DNA linked Davis both to the crime scene and a vehicle he allegedly fled in.

The chief deputy prosecutor said Davis took a photo that showed him holding an assault rifle similar to the one used to kill King a short time before the homicide.

Craig and Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Ramirez presented the state's case against Davis in more than three days of testimony.

The defense called no witnesses, and Davis did not testify.

Bryan said the state's case "just doesn't work," suggesting it was based on "suspicion, but no evidence."

Muncie residents Becraft and Taejanelle Childress — who face the same charges as Davis — are both scheduled to stand trial March 20, although plea deals are possible. Childress, 23, is accused of driving Davis from the crime scene to Anderson.

Davis, meanwhile, still faces a count of dealing in a narcotic drug resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, that was filed in August 2021.

In that case, he is accused of providing the meth and fentanyl that led to a 38-year-old Muncie man's death, which also took place in the Canterbury Townhomes complex, 15 days before the homicide there.

In January 2017, Davis was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to battery and robbery. However, he received credit for more than 700 days already spent in jail, and was released from custody in 2021.

The battery conviction stemmed from the May 2015 shooting of a seven-year-old boy who recovered from a gunshot wound in his abdomen. A 17-year-old Muncie youth, believed to be the target of the gunfire, was less seriously wounded.

The robbery count was the result of a December 2014 incident that saw Davis hold up three juveniles at gunpoint.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

