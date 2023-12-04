Muncie man found guilty of murder in Greenway shooting death

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man on Monday afternoon was found guilty of killing an acquaintance along the Cardinal Greenway.

A Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding 34-year-old Jason De'Andre Harris guilty of murder, criminal confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice and theft.

During his trial, prosecutors Eric Hoffman and Zach Craig said Harris fatally shot a Muncie man who had allowed both Harris and his brother to stay at his southside home, Erik Sparks, on the early morning of Feb. 7, 2022.

Testimony indicated the 28-year-old Sparks was shot twice in the head after being forced to accompany Harris on the Greenway south of McGalliard Road.

Sparks had earlier demanded Harris leave his home after he had pointed a handgun — the same 9mm firearm later used in the slaying — during an argument with his brother.

Evidence in the case included the results of lab tests confirming Harris' DNA was on the gun, and that Sparks' blood was on the defendant's pants.

Harris — who had the victim's keys, cellphone and wallet when arrested — gave police various accounts of the events leading to the homicide, finally indicating that he "did it."

In his closing statement to jurors on Monday morning, Hoffman said evidence in the case was "overwhelming" that Harris had "cruelly, maliciously executed" Sparks.

After the fatal shooting, Sparks' remains were pulled off the Greenway to a wooded area and partially covered with snow.

"Nothing justifies what this defendant did to (Sparks)," the prosecutor said. "Nobody deserves that."

Defense attorney David Shircliff of Fishers maintained most of the evidence referred to by Hoffman was uncovered because Muncie police questioned his client without properly — and repeatedly — reminding Harris that he had the right to remain silent.

"Is that what we call justice?" Shircliff asked.

After the guilty verdicts were returned, Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. told jurors their work was not over.

In post-conviction proceedings, jurors were to be asked to determine whether Harris should face additional time in prison for using a firearm, and also should be classified as a serious violent felon and a habitual offender.

Harris has twice been convicted of aggravated battery — in 2017, after he repeatedly stabbed his brother in the back, and again in 2018, when he pleaded guilty to severely beating a roommate.

(This story will be updated.)

