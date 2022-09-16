Muncie man found not guilty of murder, aggravated battery

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man on Friday was found not guilty of murder and aggravated battery charges.

A Delaware Circuit Court 2 jury deliberated for about three hours before returning the not-guilty verdicts in the case of 44-year-old Aaron G. Harmon. He was charged over allegations he ran down two pedestrians — killing one — in the parking lot of Cheers Tavern, 3922 N. Broadway, on Oct. 19, 2019.

Testimony during this week's trial indicated Harmon was driving a Cadillac that struck and killed 44-year-old Matthew Paul Smith, also of Muncie.

The car also struck and seriously injured Ronald Connor Jr. of Middletown, who has filed a related lawsuit against Harmon and Cheers.

Witnesses said when Harmon and two friends left the tavern shortly after 3 a.m., they were confronted and attacked in the parking lot by at least three other patrons of the bar — but not by Smith or Connor.

Harmon testified Thursday he was fearful of being killed when his attackers — with whom he was not acquainted — knocked him down and began to kick and hit him.

Those attackers were no longer nearby when Harmon and one of his friends got into his Cadillac and prepared to leave the parking lot.

Harmon said he had pulled forward, to try to persuade his other friend to get into the car, when Smith reached into the vehicle grabbed the steering wheel, and said he intended to kill him.

The defendant indicated he "panicked" as he drove forward again, striking Smith and Connor. He maintained he had not intended to harm either man.

He said he was unaware he had run over — and, in pulling away, then backed over — Smith.

"Did you feel any bumps when you drove that 4,000-pound car over Matt's body?" Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig asked Harmon.

"I did not," the Muncie man responded.

The events in the parking lot that early morning were captured on surveillance video, which was repeatedly displayed to jurors.

After leaving the bar, Harmon drove to a friend's house about six miles away, and left his Cadillac at the rear of the property. He said he was trying to evade the occupants of a SUV who had pursued him and fired a gunshot at his car.

In his closing remarks Friday morning, Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Ramirez maintained Harmon lied when he claimed Smith had threatened his life.

"His mouth told you one thing, but his body, and his actions, told you something entirely different," Ramirez told jurors. "The defendant knew what he was doing when he was doing it."

Ramirez urged jurors to "hold this guy accountable for acting like a maniac."

Defense attorney Mark McKinney said jurors should "put yourself in Aaron Harmon's shoes."

He asked them to consider his client's condition after being knocked to the ground "and stomped and kicked."

While Smith was not involved in that violence, he was in close proximity when it took place, McKinney said.

"(Harmon) was afraid for his life," the defense attorney said. "He just wanted to get his friends out of there."

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Craig told the jury the defense was "trying to distract you from the facts of this case."

The earlier attack did not give Harmon a "blank check" to harm "anyone who got in his way," Craig said. He also accused McKinney and Harmon of "victim-blaming."

The jury began its deliberations shortly before noon, and announced they had verdicts about 3 p.m.

