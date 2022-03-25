Muncie man gets 50 years for murder; makes racism, innocence claims

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man on Thursday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his role in a 2017 homicide, and compared his prosecution and conviction to "modern-day slavery."

A Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury on March 1 found Doyle Reginald Wilson Jr., 28, guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Prosecutors said Wilson and his cousin — Marcus D. Hanyard, 28, also of Muncie — in February 2017 planned an armed invasion of a home along West Main Street, intending to steal cash and drugs.

A 20-year-old Middletown man, Zackary Mason Farmer, was visiting the apartment at the time of the attempted holdup and was fatally shot.

In March 2018, another Circuit Court 5 jury found Hanyard guilty of three charges, including murder, stemming from Farmer's killing. He later received a 61-year sentence.

At Thursday's hearing, Wilson maintained his innocence.

"I was convicted of a crime that I had absolutely nothing to do with," the Muncie man told Judge Cannon. "I'm 100 percent innocent, and I still feel Marcus is, too."

Wilson noted a man who admitted helping plan the armed invasion at the apartment — and later negotiated a deal to be a prosecution witness — was white, while Wilson is Black.

He also said police officers and prosecutors had told lies during his trial.

Judge Cannon told Wilson evidence at his trial indicated he had been involved in planning the crime "in spite of what you say."

"I'm not convinced you went into that house and fired a gun," the judge said. "But you sure helped it happen."

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig had recommended a 55-year sentence, the standard penalty for a murder conviction.

Defense attorney Jonathan Harwell maintained his client deserved less than a standard sentence.

Wilson's aunt testified her nephew was a "good guy" and was "not a killer."

Farmer's mother testified about the devastating impact her son's slaying had on their family. She recalled the victim as being "loving, kind (and) compassionate."

Wilson — who received credit for more than 800 days already spent in jail — indicated he would appeal his convictions.

