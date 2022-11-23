Muncie man gets 50 years for killing neighbor

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who fatally stabbed his neighbor has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

A Delaware Circuit Court 4 jury in April found Chase E. Adams, 26, guilty of murder, obstruction of justice and two counts of criminal mischief. He was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John Feick.

During the April trial, deputy prosecutors Andrew Ramirez and Jagen Arnold said Adams had killed 49-year-old Rex A. Morrison outside the victim's home, in the 2300 block of South Hackley Street, on Oct. 4, 2020.

Morrison was stabbed three times, twice in the back and once in the back of his head. Testimony indicated the men had been feuding.

March trial set in young Muncie man's murder case

Defense attorney Nathan Meeks of Marion tried to persuade jurors his client had acted in self-defense.

The obstruction charge stemmed from Adams' bid to hide the knife used in the slaying.

Court documents also listed the defendant at an address in Mooreland, in northeastern Henry County.

In a release, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Wednesday' sentencing represented "another violent felon taken off the streets."

Ramirez at Wednesday's hearing recommended Adams receive a 60-year sentence.

