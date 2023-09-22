Muncie man gets four years for causing fatal DWI crash in Henry County

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Muncie man who caused a fatal motorcycle-SUV crash that killed a Henry County resident was sentenced Friday to four years in prison.

Nathan M. Lacy, 51, had pleaded guilty to causing death when driving while intoxicated, a Level 4 felony that carried up to 12 years in prison.

Henry County sheriff's deputies said Lacy had been drinking — on Aug. 24, 2022 — before he made a left turn, at Prairie Road and Henry County Road 650-N, and pulled into the path of an oncoming motorcycle operated by Richard A. Patterson, 73, of Mount Summit.

Lacy, a nurse, said at Friday's hearing he had performed CPR on Patterson until emergency responders arrived.

The victim, a former Spiceland town marshal, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A breath test measured Lacy's blood-alcohol content at 0.114. In Indiana, a motorist with a BAC of 0.08 or higher is considered intoxicated.

Lacy on Friday told Henry Circuit Court 2 Judge Kit Crane that his actions had been "irresponsible and unforgivable,"

He offered apologies both to Patterson's survivors, including the victim's two daughters, and his own family and friends.

"I'm never going to be able to escape my conscience," Lacy said. "Richard will be with me the rest of my life."

Patterson's daughters, Megan Chandler and Amy Upchurch, told Lacy they were aware he had not set out to kill their father, but both said they believed he deserved a period of incarceration.

Chandler recalled her father an an "awesome individual" who was both a wonderful friend and a supportive father.

Three colleagues from IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital testified that Lacy was a skilled nurse and expressed hope he could continue working with them.

Lacy's attorney, James Schaefer, said his client was "nothing but remorseful," adding that sending him to prison would be "a loss" to both Lacy's family and the hospital.

Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Bell recommended an eight-year sentence with two years suspended, saying that if Lacy had taken steps to address a 25-year drinking problem, "Mr. Patterson might still be alive."

Crane noted Lacy had no prior criminal record, and also said he believed the Muncie man was remorseful.

But the judge, a former longtime Henry County prosecutor, told the defendant he was "old school," and aware of an adage that "if somebody dies, somebody goes to prison."

Crane imposed a six-year sentence with two years suspended, and ruled Lacy would be on probation for two years upon his release from prison.

While on probation, the judge said, Lacy will also be required to perform 200 hours of community service, perhaps by sharing his story with others.

Lacy said he did not intend to appeal his sentence.

