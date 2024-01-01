Muncie man held on attempted murder charge in Sunday shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested Sunday in a shooting two blocks east of City Hall.

Jeffrey David Hardrick Jr., 31, was preliminarily charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and unlawful carrying of a handgun,

He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail Monday under a bond of $80,000,

According to Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell, city officers at 3:22 p.m. responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of East Gilbert Street. A caller told dispatchers they heard as many as six gunshots.

Officers determined a 29-year-old man had been shot in the leg. He was taken for treatment at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

An investigation then led to Hardrick's arrest. He allegedly "fired multiple shots into a vehicle where the victim was sitting," Criswell said in a release.

The deputy chief said there had been an "ongoing dispute" between Hardrick and the shooting victim.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Muncie Police Department's criminal investigations division at 765-747-4867.

Court records reflect one prior felony conviction for Hardrick, for driving while intoxicated in Henry County in 2022.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man arrested after Sunday shooting in downtown area