Muncie man held in federal drug-dealing investigation

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is in federal custody after being charged with drug and gun-related charges in U,S, District Court.

Dayten Eli Abram, 21, is charged possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and carrying a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime.

Those counts — which carry up to 40 years in federal prison — stem from Abram's March 16 arrest by Muncie police. After a traffic stop, investigators searching the Muncie man's vehicle reportedly found 1,526 pills, believed to be oxycodone and laced with fentanyl, along with $8,749 in cash and a handgun.

More than 100 additional pills were allegedly found in Abram's possession.

The March 16 allegations had previously resulted in two state drug-dealing charges being filed against Abram in Delaware Circuit Court 3. That local case will be presumably be dismissed after the filing of the federal charges.

At a hearing held last Friday in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, federal prosecutors asked that Abram be held without bond as he awaits trial on the federal charges.

However, according to court documents, the Muncie man's defense attorney said his client had "consumed controlled substances" before last week's hearing and "expressed concern about (Abram's) behavior during the court proceeding."

Another hearing on the request to keep Abram jailed was scheduled for June 9.

Abram's transfer into federal custody came after he was arrested by Muncie police on June 1, when a man reported Abram and an accomplice had robbed him at gunpoint, taking "his belongings and his rental car," according to an affidavit.

When Muncie officers tried to question him about those allegations, Abram reportedly became "belligerent" and threatened "to shoot it out with police if we had any interaction with him after this," a city officer wrote.

A co-defendant in that case — Brayshawn Kentrell Wright, 21, of Anderson — continued to be held Wednesday in the Delaware County jail under a $20,000 bond, preliminarily charged with robbery.

