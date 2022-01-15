Muncie man held on kidnapping, firearm charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been accused of beating and threatening to kill a woman, and burning her with a lit cigar.

Marwin D. Strong, 28 — not to be confused with the local community activist and author with the same name — was arrested by Muncie police on Thursday,

On Oct. 28, a local woman told city police that Strong had held her against her will for two days.

According to a report filed by city police investigator Jami Brown, the woman said that Strong:

• Used a cigar to burn her on her forehead, left breast and abdomen.

• Repeatedly struck her in the head, kicked her in the face and back, choked her and "slammed" a handgun into her mouth.

• Threatened to fatally shoot the woman and her three-year-old son, who was present during the abuse.

• Repeatedly spit in the woman's face.

• Took $30 in cash from the woman's purse, and broke her cellphone.

The woman said Strong allowed her and the child to leave after one of her family members came to the Muncie man's home.

MORE NEWS:

►Teen draws 6-year sentence for Muncie convenience store robbery

►Jay County commissioner formally charged with DWI

Brown reported the woman — who was examined at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital — had a swollen face, a bruised right eye and multiple scratches on her neck, along with the burn marks.

Strong — prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal record — had a loaded handgun when arrested in a Thursday traffic stop.

He was being held in the Delaware County jail on Saturday under a $140,000 bond, preliminarily charged with kidnapping, criminal confinement, battery with a deadly weapon, strangulation, domestic battery, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

According to court records, Strong's record includes convictions for robbery, dealing in a narcotic drug, battery resulting in bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man accused of beating, burning woman