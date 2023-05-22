MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested Sunday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance.

Brandan Lee Batchelor, 30, was being held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $30,000 bond, preliminarily charged with rape, criminal confinement and strangulation.

His accuser told city police Batchelor assaulted her at his West North Street home after they visited a tavern on Saturday evening.

The woman said she and Batchelor argued after leaving the bar, and at first "went their separate ways" after arriving at his home, but continued to exchange text messages via Snapchat,

The accuser said when she went into Batchelor's bedroom to confront him over a text exchange, he indicated he intended to have sex with her because "you're in my room now and you didn't knock."

The woman said Batchelor threw her onto a bed, forcibly removed her clothing and assaulted her. She said she repeatedly "told him she didn't want to and to get off her," and pulled his hair in a failed bid to get him to stop.

She also said Batchelor at some point held her down "by her neck with one of his hands and squeezed," an officer reported.

He then allegedly refused to allow her to leave the bedroom, blocking her path when she tried to flee.

When police officers later arrived, Batchelor reportedly told them, "I forced myself on her."

He also said he had wanted to show the woman "she was the only one he wanted," but "snapped," according to an affidavit.

Court records reflect no prior charges against the Muncie man.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man held on rape, confinement charges