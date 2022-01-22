Muncie man held on three meth-dealing counts

MUNCIE, Ind. — A convicted meth dealer is back in the Delaware County jail, again accused of selling the drug.

Dylan Michael "Roscoe" Adkins, 23, on Friday was formally charged in Delaware Circuit Court 4 with three counts of dealing in meth — one a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, and the other two Level 4 felonies with maximum 12-year sentences.

The Muncie man is accused of selling informants with the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force a total of 6.41 grams of meth in three transactions conducted since mid-January.

One of the deals allegedly took place in Adkins' home, in the 2400 block of South Hoyt Avenue. In all, the Muncie man received $250 for the meth, according to an affidavit.

Arrested Wednesday, Adkins was being held in the jail on Saturday under a $100,000 bond. An initial hearing is set for Jan. 31.

In July 2020, Adkins was convicted of dealing in meth in Delaware Circuit Court 3, drawing a three-year executed sentence. He also received credit for more than 670 days already spent in the jail.

He was released from custody in December 2020, according to a state Department of Correction website.

According to court records, the Muncie man has also been convicted of possession of a narcotic drug, false informing and conversion.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man arrested for dealing in meth — again