Muncie man killed in Huntington County semi crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Muncie man was fatally injured this week in the crash of his semi tractor-trailer in Huntington County, Indiana.

According to the Huntington County Sheriff's Department, Eric W. Boles, 41, was driving the semi east on U.S. 224 about 9:40 p.m. Monday when the vehicle rolled over onto its driver's side and traveled about 100 feet before stopping along East Markle Road.

Deputies described road conditions as icy at the time of the crash.

Boles was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, investigators said.

