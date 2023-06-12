Muncie man pleads guilty to burglary in stalking case, draws 5-year sentence

MUNCIE, Ind. — One Muncie man who had been accused of stalking another has been sentenced to five years in prison after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Steven Skyler Wolfe, 21, had pleaded guilty to burglary in that case and a battery charge stemming from unrelated allegations.

Last Aug. 9, city police were called to a home along East North Street, where a man who a month earlier had ended a relationship with Wolfe and obtained a protective order against him reported he had been attacked.

The man — who reported Wolfe had violated the terms of the protective order "almost every day" by writing and texting him — said Wolfe that day had forced his way into his home and attacked him with a garden hoe, "swinging it and striking him several times," according to an affidavit.

In an ensuing fight, Wolfe suffered a laceration to the back of his head, and he was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. His accuser said the head wound had not been inflicted with the garden hoe.

The victim's injuries, meanwhile, included a "swollen, bruised area above his right eye," an officer wrote, and several scratches.

Wolfe, arrested that day, was later charged with burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, stalking and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

A plea agreement Wolfe and his defense attorney, Joseph Hunter, signed in May called for the burglary count to be reduced to a Level 4 felony, and the document placed a six-year cap on the sentence the Muncie man could receive.

The stalking and domestic battery counts were dismissed.

The deal also called for Wolfe to plead guilty to a count of battery filed in December after he was accused of striking an Eaton man in the forehead with the butt of a knife.

Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Judi Calhoun last week imposed a six-year sentence, with one year suspended, for the burglary conviction.

As specified in the plea agreement, Wolfe received an 18-month sentence, which was suspended, for the battery conviction.

Two counts of invasion of privacy, filed against the Muncie man in October, are pending in Muncie City Court. He was convicted of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, in that court last year.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man strikes deal in stalking case, pleads guilty to burglary