NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Muncie man accused of causing a motorcycle-SUV crash that killed a Henry County man has received a December trial date.

Nathan M. Lacy, 50, is charged with causing death when driving while intoxicated, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Henry County sheriff's deputies said on the evening of Aug. 24, Lacy was driving a Ford Expedition southbound on Prairie Road when he made a left turn, onto Henry County Road 650-N, and into the path of a motorcycle operated by Richard A. Patterson, 73, of Mount Summit.

The collision fatally injured Patterson, a former Spiceland town marshal. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More:Blackford woman charged in crash that killed two fails in bid to move trial

Lacy told deputies he had seen the headlight of the oncoming motorcycle, but believed he had time to make the turn.

The Muncie man acknowledged he had recently consumed three beers. A breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.114.

In Indiana, a motorist with a BAC of 0.08 or higher is considered intoxicated.

Lacy was released from the Henry County jail after posting a $50,000 surety bond and a $5,000 cash bond.

Henry Circuit Court 2 Judge Kit Crane scheduled his trial for Dec. 5.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man receives December trial date in fatal DWI case