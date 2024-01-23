Muncie man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for fentanyl, gun convictions

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl and gun-related charges.

William Henry Cook, 27, was arrested on March 2, 2023, when members of the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force, raided his home in the 600 block of South Umbarger Road and seized 2,999 fentanyl pills.

A search warrant had been issued after Cook twice sold pills to an informant for the task force, according to court documents.

Also in the Muncie home, officers found $13,614 in cash and five firearms, including a 9mm pistol that had recently been reported stolen by an Indiana State Police trooper.

That gun and a semi-automatic rifle were "within arm's reach" of the fentanyl pills, the documents said.

During an interview, Cook told task force members he sold fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid often linked to local drug overdoses — to as many as 10 people daily.

Because of Cook's criminal record — including a 2018 conviction in Delaware County for robbery resulting in bodily injury — he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

In U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, Cook this week pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison by Judge Richard Young. After completing his incarceration, the Muncie man will be on supervised release for five years.

"Fentanyl dealers value their profits far more than the lives of our families and neighbors," U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers said in a release. "We must fight to save lives by investigating and prosecuting the armed drug dealers who exploit the epidemic of substance use disorder."

