Muncie man sentenced to 25 years for child molesting

MUNCIE, Ind. — When he was arrested last July, Robert J. McCracken III told police he was "concerned about how long he was going to have to go to prison, and asked if he could receive house arrest as a punishment."

The 33-year-old Muncie man — who later pleaded guilty to child molesting — received a response to that question last week, when he was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling.

The investigation leading to McCracken's arrest began last June, after a girl under the age of 10 reported he had repeatedly fondled her.

In an affidavit, Kris Swanson, a Muncie police investigator, wrote McCracken initially denied his accuser's accusations, but later "became emotional" and confessed.

The Muncie man pleaded guilty to a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, a second molesting charge was dismissed as were two other counts — battery on a person less than 14 years old and domestic battery — pending in other cases.

McCracken received credit for 258 days already spent in the Delaware County jail.

Judge Dowling also ruled the Muncie man was a "sexually violent predator" who will be required to register with authorities, following his release from prison, in the communities where he lives and works.

In other court news:

Molesting sentence: A Muncie man convicted of two counts of child molesting was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison.

Joshua P. Roark, 41, had pleaded guilty to two Level 4 felonies, each carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Delaware Circuit Court 3 Judge Linda Ralu Wolf imposed a pair of eight-year sentences, each with one year suspended.

Roark received credit for 233 days already served in jail.

He had been accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child over a period of several years, with the assaults beginning when the victim was about 6 years old.

Jay County case: A Redkey man who had sexually abused a 6-year-old girl was sentenced Friday to six years in prison.

Curtis Wayne Dixon, 64. had pleaded guilty to child molesting, a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

Dixon — at the time a friend of a member of the child's extended family — was accused of repeatedly exposing himself to the girl and fondling her.

The Redkey man was sentenced by Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison.

