Muncie man sentenced to 50 years for murder, recklessness

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man on Thursday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his role in a fatal shooting.

A Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury last October found Armon D. Edwards, 29, guilty of murder and criminal recklessness in the October 2018 slaying of Jordan Jarrell Rowe outside a Marathon convenience store in the 900 block of East Main Street.

Prosecutors said Edwards approached the 28-year-old Rowe in the store's parking lot and repeatedly struck him in the head with a handgun before fatally shooting him.

Before being fatally wounded, Rowe also shot Edwards in the chest, testimony indicated.

Edwards' 50-year sentence was imposed Monday by Judge Thomas Cannon Jr., who noted Rowe and his associates prior to the homicide has subjected Edwards to" harassment" that included firing gunshots at the home of the defendant's grandmother.

"Do not get me wrong," the judge added. "Jordan Rowe did not deserve to die."

During a brief sentencing hearing that included no testimony, and no statement from Edwards, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Doug Mawhorr recommended a prison sentence of 62 years and six months.

"It was brutal, extremely violent and (Edwards) was the aggressor," Mawhorr said.

Defense attorney Randall Cable of Indianapolis — who said his client would appeal his convictions — recommended a 45-year sentence, the minimum penalty for murder.

Jurors in October had repeatedly watched surveillance video that showed the fatal shooting outside the store.

Edwards did not testify, although jurors did see recordings of two statements he gave to police.

The defendant received credit for more than 1,600 days spent in the Delaware County jail since his 2018 arrest.

