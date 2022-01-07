Muncie man sentenced for sexually abusing child, released

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man convicted of sexually abusing a pre-teen girl was sentenced on Thursday, and then released.

Ricky L. Maxwell, 54, had pleaded guilty in December to child molesting, a Class C felony carrying up to eight years in prison.

Delaware Circuit Court 3 Judge Linda Ralu Wolf on Thursday imposed a seven-year sentence — six years of incarceration followed by a year on probation.

However, Maxwell — arrested in January 2017 — had already completed the executed portion of his sentence when given credit for good behavior.

The Muncie man will be required to register with local authorities as a sex offender.

MORE NEWS:

►Muncie man arrested in Blackford teen's overdose death

►Flea market 'hustle' results in 6-month sentence for Muncie businessman

►Muncie woman accused of threatening spouse with knife

At the time of his arrest, investigators said Maxwell had several years earlier sexually abused a girl under the age of 10 years old.

The Muncie man told a police detective he had short-term memory loss and couldn't recall committing the crime.

An affidavit indicated Maxwell also said "he would hate to get in trouble for a one-time mistake."

A plea agreement called for another molesting count, a Class A felony carrying up to 50 years in prison, and a count of child solicitation.

Court records reflect no prior charges or convictions for the Muncie resident.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man sentenced for molesting conviction