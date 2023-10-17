Muncie man strikes deal, pleads guilty in shooting and battery cases

MUNCIE, Ind. — After striking a deal with prosecutors, a Muncie man has admitted to shooting one person and twice battering another.

Rodney Dylan Karl Hatfield, 32, recently pleaded guilty, in Delaware Circuit Court 5, to aggravated battery, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and battery resulting in bodily injury.

The aggravated battery charge — a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison — stems from a February 2022 incident that saw Hatfield shoot a 32-year-old Muncie man in the upper right leg during a dispute in an abandoned house along East Highland Avenue.

The shooting victim said he had confronted Hatfield about providing a woman with "bad dope."

A witness, however, said the shooting took place during a dispute over ownership of a Chevrolet Suburban.

The other two cases are the result of allegations Hatfield battered a woman during domestic disputes in 2020 and 2021.

In one of the cases, a woman told Delaware County sheriff's deputies that Hatfield also held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

A plea agreement — taken under advisement by Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. — calls for Hatfield to be sentenced to seven years on electronic home detention. Other charges pending against Hatfield, including possession of a narcotic drug, would be dismissed.

The deal also calls for the Muncie man to perform 35 hours of community service.

The judge tentatively set sentencing for Nov. 14.

In other court news:

Drug sentence: A Muncie man who pleaded guilty to possession of meth was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison by Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison.

Hunter Matthew Charles, 27, had pleaded guilty to a Level 4 felony that carried up to 12 years in prison. Four other charges, included a more serious count of dealing in meth, were dismissed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

