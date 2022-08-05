Muncie man Tyler Christopher Abrams formally charged in Walmart killing

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man on Friday was formally charged with murder in a fatal shooting outside the northside Walmart store.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office also charged Tyler Christopher Abrams, 32, with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice and pointing a firearm in the July 30 shooting death of 34-year-old Samuel L. Gillum of Eaton.

In Indiana, the maximum sentence for a murder conviction is 65 years, but a felony firearm enhancement count filed Friday could add 20 more years to Abrams' sentence should he be convicted in the slaying.

The charges were filed in Delaware Circuit Court 5. The three charges other than murder are Level 6 felonies with maximum 30-month sentences.

Muncie police said Abrams shot Gillum outside the Walmart at 4801 W. Clara Lane about 8:45 p.m. Saturday. A surveillance video showed the defendant approaching the victim, who was walking with his wife and pushing a cart after shopping in the store.

Gillum, shot in the head, was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have said they are unaware of any past contact between Abrams and the shooting victim.

Abrams fled from the parking lot after the shooting, and was apprehended less than 30 minutes later along North Nebo Road.

As officers approached him, the Muncie man reportedly said, "I give up. I'm turning myself in."

In a Muncie City Court case filed in March, Abrams is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury over allegations he shut a car door on a woman's arm during a reported "road rage" incident in November 2021.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man formally charged in Walmart killing