Muncie man's legal woes grow with meth-dealing charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man's legal problems increased on Tuesday when he was arrested on drug-dealing charges.

Angelo Elliott Young, 57, was apprehended late Tuesday morning at the Muncie Inn, 414 N. Madison St.

According to an affidavit, Young sold meth to an informant for the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force at the motel on both Dec. 10 and on Monday.

The first transaction involved more than five grams of meth, the document said, while the Monday deal saw the informant buy 2.6 grams of the drug.

Young was preliminarily charged with two counts of dealing in meth, one a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, and the other a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

He also faces a preliminary count of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months of incarceration.

The Muncie man continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Wednesday under a $35.000 bond.

At the time of Tuesday's arrest, Young already faced five charges in three cases pending in local courts — criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, driving while suspended, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The most serious of those charges, the firearm count, is a Level 4 felony.

According to a state Department of Correction website, Young's record includes convictions for attempted battery with a deadly weapon and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.

