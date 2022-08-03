Muncie men held in armed home invasion, dog's killing

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie men have been accused of forcing their way into a local home and terrorizing the wife of one of the suspects.

The armed home invasion also resulted in the shooting death of a dog, authorities allege.

Michael Lawrence Abbott, 42, was charged Friday in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with conspiracy to commit burglary with a deadly weapon, intimidation, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and with aiding, inducing or causing two other crimes: criminal recklessness and killing a domestic animal.

The most serious of the charges, the conspiracy to commit burglary count, is a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

A co-defendant, 21-year-old Quintin Alan Kennedy, also faces that burglary-related count, and is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, killing a domestic animal and aiding, inducing or causing domestic battery and intimidation.

According to an affidavit, Abbott and Kennedy — and a third co-defendant who was apparently not in custody — about 2 a.m. on July 25 entered a home in the 800 block of West Main Street.

Abbott allegedly attacked his estranged wife, striking her in the head with a "brass knuckle style stun gun," forcing the firearm into her mouth and asking if she was prepared to die.

Kennedy reportedly began shouting at a barking dog in the house and fired about nine gunshots, killing the canine.

Witnesses said the three men fled from the scene on bicycles.

Abbott was being held in the Delaware County jail on Wednesday under a bond of $80,000. Kennedy was jailed under a $55,000 bond.

At the time of his latest arrest, Abbott faced a total of three charges in two cases pending in Delaware Circuit Court 4, burglary and two counts of theft.

His record includes convictions for burglary, resisting law enforcement, theft

Kennedy, listed in court records at addresses in both Muncie and western Indiana's Rockville. also faces five charges in three other cases pending in Delaware County courts: carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a legend drug.

