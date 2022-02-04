Muncie men indicted in Tennessee drug investigation

Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
·2 min read

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie men and a former local resident are among 39 people indicted after a two-year investigation of what the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation called a "violent drug trafficking organization."

The investigation began in March 2020 and focused on drug trafficking in the Knoxville area in eastern Tennessee.

Those indicted included Juan Carlos Brown, 34, of Muncie, who was charged with:

• Conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture 300 grams or more of meth.

• Conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin.

• Conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture 150 grams or more of fentanyl.

• Conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture 300 grams or more of cocaine.

• Possession of more than 26 grams of meth within 500 feet of a "Drug-Free Zone."

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

• Unlawful possession of a weapon.

Also indicted was Muncie resident Chase Hamilton-Roberts Foster, 39, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture 300 grams or more of meth and 300 grams or more of cocaine.

Former Muncie resident Rashid Shahid Ross, 41, was indicted on a count of conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture 300 grams or more of cocaine.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

►Muncie man with drug record faces dealing charge in Tennessee

Brown and Foster were being held Friday in the Knox County jail in Knoxville — about 350 miles southeast of Muncie — under $250,000 bonds.

Ross, more recently of Indianapolis, was arrested on Jan. 26, and continued to be held Friday in the Delaware County jail.

The Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force assisted in the Tennessee investigation and apprehended Foster and Ross. Brown was arrested in Tennessee.

In a Thursday news release, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation credited the local task force, along with law enforcement agencies in Tennessee and Georgia, for their participation in the probe.

The indictments, by a Knox County grand jury on Dec. 15, as of Wednesday had resulted in 28 arrests.

"This operation is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when agencies work together," David Rausch, TBI director, said in the release.

"These dangerous drugs and the violence fueled by those dealing them is having a devastating impact on Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee."

Brown's record in Delaware County includes convictions for dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in a controlled substance.

Foster has also been convicted in Delaware County of dealing in a controlled substance.

Ross' record includes convictions for dealing in heroin and meth, and he faces allegations of probation violations in a local case.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Tennessee drug investigation leads to Muncie men's indictments

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thomasville Police car crashes into another vehicle during chase

    The Thomasville Police are looking for a suspect that caused a law enforcement officer to crash into another vehicle during a multi-county chase on Tuesday.

  • 1 killed in Near Northwest neighborhood shooting in South Bend

    It is the sixth homicide investigation by South Bend's Violent Crimes Unit since October of last year.

  • Judge says post-Brexit N Ireland border checks must continue

    A judge in Belfast on Friday suspended an order by Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister to halt border checks on goods from the rest of the U.K. that were imposed under the Brexit agreement stuck between the U.K. and the European Union. High Court judge Adrian Colton made the interim order pending a full hearing into the legality of the decision by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots. Poots sparked a political crisis when he ordered officials to stop checks on agri-food products at midnight on Wednesday.

  • Antarctic fuel-eating microbes may help in plastic clean-up

    A team of Argentine scientists is using microorganisms native to Antarctica to clean up pollution from fuels and potentially plastics in the pristine expanses of the white continent. The tiny microbes munch through the waste, creating a naturally occurring cleaning system for pollution caused by diesel that is used as a source of electricity and heat for research bases in the frozen Antarctic. The continent is protected by a 1961 Madrid Protocol that stipulates it must be kept in a pristine state.

  • Ethan Crumbley: Prosecutors demand parents be banned from blowing ‘inappropriate’ ‘I love you kisses’ in court

    Families of four shooting victims have complained about communications between pair

  • Thousands of Pennsylvania bridges in poor condition

    Data: The American Road & Transportation Builders Association; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosPennsylvania ranks second in the country for bridges in poor condition. Driving the news: A 50-year-old Pittsburgh bridge collapsed last week, taking down a city bus, hours before President Joe Biden arrived in the city to discuss his $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Rescuers had to form a human chain to retrieve people. There were no fatalities, but 10 people were injured. Get market news worthy of your time

  • Mel C Came for Victoria Beckham on ‘Drag Race’ and Twitter Is Not Okay

    Mel C came for Victoria Beckham's singing on Drag Race and the Twitter reactions are so funny.

  • Brittany Bowe and John Shuster Lead Team USA During Opening Ceremony's Parade of Nations: 'So Cool'

    "This is an absolute honor of a lifetime," Olympic speed skater Brittany Bowe said during the Opening Ceremony's Parade of Nations at the 2022 Winter Olympics

  • ‘A George Floyd every 23 minutes’: fury at refugee’s brutal murder at Rio beach

    Thousands expected at Saturday demonstration as killing of young Congolese lays bare racial fault lines in Brazilian society Anti-racist demonstrators protest near a beachside kiosk, where Congolese refugee Moise Kabagambe was beaten at Barra da Tijuca beach, Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Ian Cheibub/Reuters Thousands of demonstrators are expected to hit Brazil’s streets on Saturday to protest against the murder of a young Congolese refugee whose killing – captured in spine-chilling video footage

  • Sheriff: Deltona middle school teacher accused of kissing student in class

    The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says Carlos Aguirre Rendon is charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering in an investigation of his conduct with a 15-year-old student. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

  • Marshall Columbia Is the Rising Designer Loved by Hunter Schafer and Dua Lipa

    Brooklyn-based designer Marshall Columbia is one of the most exciting rising designers to pay...

  • Another Dahmer murder?

    New clues could link infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer to another Wisconsin man's murder.

  • White House wades into Spotify controversy as India.Arie and more artists pull music

    The White House is joining the debate about coronavirus misinformation on streaming platform Spotify, insisting that more needs to be done to ensure Americans get accurate information about the pandemic. Press secretary Jen Psaki called it a "positive step" that Spotify had decided to add disclaimers about covid misinformation in response to criticism from medical professionals and musicians that some content, in particular from provocative podcaster Joe Rogan, spreads false information about th

  • Plan to dismantle Dutch bridge for new yacht sparks anger

    A plan to temporarily dismantle a recently restored historic bridge in the heart of Dutch port city Rotterdam so that a huge yacht, reportedly being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, can get to the North Sea is unlikely to be plain sailing. Reports this week that the city had already agreed to take apart the Koningshaven Bridge, known locally as De Hef, sparked anger with one Facebook event set up calling for people to pelt the multimillion dollar yacht with rotten eggs.

  • Absolutely lovely pool home is in much-desired neighborhood

    Situated on a corner lot and cul-de-sac in one of the most desirable areas of Ormond Beach, this quality-built home has been meticulously maintained.

  • Uyghur sentenced to death over books formerly sanctioned by Chinese government

    One man to death and three others to life in prison last year over textbooks drawn in part from historical resistance movements.

  • Democrats snag redistricting wins

    Democrats have drawn themselves aggressive maps in Illinois and New York as part of their efforts to overcome perceived Republican redistricting strengths this midterm year.They've also been in position to veto some GOP maps and win court challenges to Republican districts.Why it matters: The wins are adding up, with Democrats now set to potentially gain two to three seats through redistricting.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTh

  • Former Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn arrested on accusations of assault

    Former Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn was arrested back in early January upon being accused of assault and strangulation of a woman.

  • 'Meth. We're On It.': What to know about South Dakota's new anti-meth campaign

    South Dakota paid a Minnesota ad agency just short of $449,000 for the anti-meth campaign this fall.

  • ‘That ’90s Show’ Sets Young Cast Led By Callie Haverda As Leia Forman In Netflix’s ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

    Netflix has assembled the young series regular cast of That ’90s Show, a follow-up to hit sitcom That ’70s Show. The new group of six teenage friends in Point Place, Wisconsin is led by Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) from the original series. Callie Haverda (Shut Eye) is set […]