Muncie men's trial on federal drug charges reset for February

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie men were scheduled to stand trial this week in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis on charges they participated in an interstate drug-related conspiracy.

However, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young granted a request for a continuance, and rescheduled the trial for Feb. 27.

Jamarr Cortez Hill, 29, and Lance McGee, 31, are each charged with conspiracy to possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

An indictment returned last December alleged Hill "coordinated the acquisition of controlled substances in San Diego, California... to be distributed in Muncie, Indiana."

Hill is accused of providing his father, Terry Lamarr Hill, and McGee with meth and cocaine to be sold in the Muncie area.

The 48-year-old Terry Hill in July struck a deal with federal prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to the same conspiracy charge filed against his son and McGee.

The elder Hill is scheduled to enter the guilty plea, and be sentenced, at a Nov. 9 hearing.

Another co-defendant, Sarah Barnes of Muncie, was allegedly recruited by Jamarr Hill to repeatedly transport large quantities of drugs from San Diego to Delaware County.

Barnes was arrested in Oklahoma in October 2022, when authorities said they found 114 pounds of meth and two pounds of fentanyl hidden in her Ford Explorer.

The Muncie woman is scheduled to stand trial, also in Judge Young's court, on Jan. 9.

In another pending federal case, Jamarr Hill — prohibited from possessing firearms — is accused of sending another local man to the Rural King store in Muncie to purchase two handguns and ammunition.

Hill and co-defendant Nakevius Shannon, 32, of Muncie, are scheduled to stand trial in that case, also in Young's court, on Jan. 30.

