Muncie Mission dedicated to new beginnings, as often as it takes

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is the first in a two-part feature on Muncie Mission Ministries, written by Will Riddell, a senior at Taylor University. The feature was Riddell's Capstone project, which encapsulates a student's academic focus.

MUNCIE, Ind. – Driving Delaware County’s back roads, the scenery morphs quickly from fields to a string of fast food joints. A quick right turn off a roundabout and one arrives on South Walnut Street. Not far away is South Liberty.

That’s where the large, maple building with the forward-facing cross sits.

It’s a place dedicated to new beginnings, as many times as that takes.

A chapel service at the Muncie Mission, December 2023.

Muncie Mission Ministries has served the community for nearly a century. It all started in 1930, when a Rev. Eddie Thomas started passing out hot bowls of soup to struggling men in the community. The food was served in the basement of a church. While the Mission still helps men, it has expanded to women and family care, too.

Ninety-three years later, the whole operation takes up a lot more space than a church basement.

The Mission now oversees multiple thrift stores named Attic Window, a recycling plant adjacent to the main building and a spot just down the street from the Mission, the Muncie HUB. According to the Mission’s website, the HUB is a daytime service center for those experiencing homelessness. Services at the HUB range from showers to phone charging.

“We try to meet people where they are in their journey, whatever that might look like,” Vice President of Programming Stacy Orr said over the phone. “...If it’s the first time homeless, or if they’ve been homeless many times, (we) try to really work with them to figure out what the next step is in their journey whether that’s recovery or housing.”

Many men who pass through the doors at the Mission are fighting addictions to drugs and alcohol. Aside from offering emergency shelter, the Mission offers a Christ-centered Twelve Step program called the Liberty Street Recovery Program.

Director of Men’s Programming Danny Smith stands outside the Muncie Mission, December 2023.

Danny Smith, who serves as the director of men’s programming, is involved heavily in the recovery process.

“We have been really blessed with having incredible staff members,” President and CEO Frank Baldwin said over the phone.

A former missionary in Kenya, Smith leads a chapel service on taming the tongue during a sunny afternoon in mid November. As men file into a small room filled with stackable chairs, Smith greets each one by name.

Community is a large part of the Mission’s pulse.

“One of the ideas of getting people in groups for recovery is that people do much better when they are making connections with others,” Smith said over the telephone. “One of the red flags of addiction is isolation.”

One of the Muncie Mission’s trucks parked outside on a late afternoon.

Starting in 2024, the Mission will integrate the Genesis Process with the Liberty Street Recovery Program. According to Smith, the Genesis Process will let the men engage even more with some of the steps leading to their recovery.

Orr said the Genesis Process succeeds at combining faith with healing and recovery — something the Mission takes seriously.

Smith believes the new approach will be useful to the Mission’s residents.

“That deep dive is sometimes needed for the more severe cases, and we have found that here at the Mission we deal most with the severe cases,” he said. “... We still are very much a 12-step model place, but the Genesis Process is going to help us deep dive more into those (difficult) steps.”

Addictions can start at an early age

Some of the clients started drinking and taking drugs during their teenage years. Brett McDonald, who is currently staying at the Muncie Mission, said he knew he had a drinking problem at the age of 16.

“I had three older brothers, so I tried to do everything they did,” McDonald said. “As they got older, they got into heavier things. (And) so did I.”

McDonald is not going through the Liberty Street Recovery Program, but his story illuminates the challenges some of the clients face.

Relapses are common.

Smith estimates that roughly 20% to 30% of guys that enroll in the recovery program go on to graduate. Those who do graduate and go into transitional housing near the Mission tend to do better.

It’s one of the reasons why the Mission is currently building more homes.

Muncie Mission Ministries finds guidance in the Bible

So, why do Orr and Smith go to work everyday? Why do they help others take on an opponent — addiction — who seldom loses?

Perhaps the answer can be found on a piece of paper pinned to a board behind a glass case.

One of the verses typed onto the sheet is Matthew 25:40, which says, “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.”

Maybe the answer comes courtesy of Jim Carrey in “Dumb and Dumber” when Carrey quips, “So, you’re telling me there’s a chance?”

And as long as the Muncie Mission stands, it’s creating chances for individuals trying to break away from drugs and alcohol.

“We in this work realize the great impact that just if one person turned (away from an addiction), just the chance of him turning can have such a massive societal and eternal impact that it’s worth the chance,” Smith said.

For some, 12 steps appears to be quite the daunting journey. Yet as long as the Muncie Mission continues to care for the people of its community, then the steps won’t have to be taken alone.

“It’s hard to think of a better place to work where you can make a difference every single day,” Baldwin said.

