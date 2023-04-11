Muncie molester draws 20-year sentence

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who repeatedly sexually abused a pre-teen girl has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

John Wesley Harden, 36, had pleaded guilty to three counts of child molesting — two Level 1 felonies, each carrying up to 40 years in prison, and one Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

Delaware Circuit Court 5 Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. last week imposed a 30-year sentence — 20 years of incarceration followed by 10 years on probation.

When he was arrested in August 2021, investigators said Harden had sexually abused the victim as many as 30 times.

More: Online dealings with 'Predator Poachers' lead to man's arrest in molest case

The victim reported she had been attacked over a period of years, with the first assault taking place when she was 5 years old.

Harden also was accused of showing the child pornographic videos.

In other crime news:

Sexual misconduct: A Muncie man faces a felony charge over allegations he had sex with a juvenile.

Andre L. Carman, 25, is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

The juvenile reported she was 15 when she had sex with Carman, and told investigators he had impregnated her. She also told city police she smoked marijuana with the Muncie man.

Carman denied the girl's claim about sexual activity, and said she was accusing him because "she and her mother wanted weed."

The Muncie man is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum one-year jail term.

An initial hearing in the Delaware Circuit Court 2 case is set for April 17,

The Muncie man last year was convicted of dealing in meth and neglect of a dependent.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man convicted of molesting sentenced to 20 years in prison