Muncie mother arrested for failing to report child abuse

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie mother was arrested this week on a neglect charge, four days after her husband was accused of battering her infant son.

Savanna Maryeilse Walsh, 28, was preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent and failure to report child abuse.

She was released from the Delaware County jail on Wednesday after posting a $6,000 bond.

Last Friday, Walsh's husband, 30-year-old Zachery Robert Rodrick Walsh, was arrested on a preliminary count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under the age of 14.

City police said Zachery Walsh had admitted to spanking his 6-month-old son, purportedly for not eating. After the baby's diaper was removed, officers reported seeing "red marks, bruising... (and) blood welts."

An officer wrote that the baby's injuries appeared to be the result of repeated incidents, with bruises both "fresh and old."

The Indiana Department of Child Services was also involved in the investigation.

According to the affidavit stemming from her husband's arrest, Savanna Walsh said when she witnessed the spanking, she "got up and walked outside to go smoke."

Zachery Walsh continued to be held in the jail on Thursday under a $10,000 bond.

