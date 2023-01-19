Muncie mother charged in arson probe

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie mother was charged this week with charges stemming from an arson investigation.

On Wednesday, counts of aiding, inducing or causing arson, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, were filed against 31-year-old Tiffany Marie Burdine in Delaware Circuit Court 1.

Both charges are Level 4 felonies carrying up to 12 years in prison.

According to an affidavit, Muncie police began an investigation last Aug. 22 after vehicles — and a trampoline — in the 2000 block of East 16th Street were "vandalized and set on fire."

The FBI for a time took over the investigation because racial slurs, apparently written on the vehicles, prompted speculation the blazes were the result of a hate crime.

It was eventually determined the crimes were "not racially motivated."

However, FBI agents did identify three suspects in the investigation — Burdine and three juveniles.

According to interviews conducted by the FBI, Burdine reportedly admitted she and one of the juveniles served as a "lookout" for the other two juveniles, who "vandalized the cars, popped the cars' tires, put substances in the cars' gas tanks (and) set the trampoline and cars on fire."

Burdine allegedly said she and the juveniles then watched the fires from "a neighboring yard," and that she later "drove all of the juveniles back by the scene to look at it."

She also reportedly acknowledged she was acquainted with the owner of the damaged property.

On Dec. 2, Burdine was charged with two crimes — contributing to the delinquency of a minor and intimidation — in Delaware Circuit Court 3.

An initial hearing in that case is set for Feb. 9.

