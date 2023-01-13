Muncie mother charged with DWI, neglect in crash that injured infant son

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Muncie woman faces a pair of felony charges after a Wednesday crash in Anderson that apparently left her infant son with a skull fracture.

Erica Dimas, 27, was charged Thursday in Madison Circuit Court with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated, a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

At 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, an Anderson police officer was sent to a reported three-car crash in the 2600 block of Brown Street. He reported finding two crashed vehicles that had apparently been unoccupied, and a damaged 2013 Chrysler 200 driven by Dimas.

The Muncie woman was holding her infant son when police arrived. Investigators believed the child had been in an infant's safety seat when the crash took place.

More:Mother's sentence suspended in neglect case stemming from car exhaust

The officer said Dimas acknowledged she had been drinking and also smelled of alcohol, displayed "unsteady balance" and had red, bloodshot eyes. She was taken to a nearby hospital in Anderson so a sample of her blood could be taken for toxicology tests, and then was delivered to the Madison County jail.

Her child was placed in the care of a family member, and was also examined at the hospital, where he was "found to have a fractured skull," according to an affidavit.

Last February, Dimas pleaded guilty to a driving-while-intoxicated charge that had been filed in Blackford Superior Court in December 2021.

However, a warrant was later issued for her arrest in that case last April, apparently stemming from an alleged probation violation. It remained in effect at the time of her arrest Wednesday in Anderson.

She was also the target of a warrant issued last March in Anderson City Court, where Dimas faces a public-intoxication charge filed in October 2021.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie mother charged with neglect, DWI after crash that injured baby