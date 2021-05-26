Muncie murder suspect arrested in Anderson

May 26—ANDERSON — A man accused in a Muncie homicide was arrested in Anderson before being transported to Delaware County.

Gabriel Elijah Paul Taylor, 21, of Muncie was located by Muncie detectives in Anderson at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken into custody with the assistance of the Anderson Police Department and transported to Delaware County for processing.

Taylor was charged with murder and Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon on Wednesday. He is being held without bail in the Delaware County Jail.

Taylor is accused of shooting and killing DaKawn L. Scott, 22, in Muncie on May 12. He was convicted of a Level 3 armed robbery in a 2018 case, according to court records.

Scott was shot twice and investigators located 19 shell casings and video surveillance captured the entire shooting, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Muncie Police Department Officer Bryan Ashton.

The video shows the men firing handguns at each other in the 900 block of East Fifth Street in Muncie, according to the affidavit. Several witnesses were also interviewed by police and said Scott went into a home in the 900 block and then walked out of the home and Taylor ran up to him.

Witnesses told police Taylor appeared to be trying to take a gun off Scott's hip when Scott drew the gun "in self-defense" and the two men exchanged gunfire.

Taylor was in Anderson on Tuesday with his girlfriend, Cierra Murphy, to buy a vehicle, according to the affidavit. A Glock 20 handgun was located in the rear left floorboard of the car where Taylor was a passenger.

The other people in the vehicle denied having any knowledge of the gun, according to the affidavit.

Taylor declined to talk with MPD detectives, but Murphy told them she was with Taylor the night of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

She said Taylor got out of the car parked near East Fifth and South Hackley streets when he saw Scott. She said a short time later she heard gunfire that shattered the passenger window of her car and she left.

Story continues

Murphy said she returned to pick up Taylor who was carrying a firearm, according to the affidavit. She said Taylor told her that Scott had "given him a look and pulled his gun" and he drew his gun to defend himself.

Since May 12, Murphy said, the couple has stayed in motels and moved between Indianapolis and Anderson. She said they were purchasing a new vehicle "because they knew police were looking for them," according to the affidavit.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.