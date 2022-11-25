With Muncie murder trial approaching, defense attorney wants out

MUNCIE, Ind. — With his client's murder trial approaching, a defense attorney wants to leave the case.

Jason De'Andre Harris, 33, is accused of fatally shooting Erik Sparks, a 28-year-old fellow Muncie resident, last Feb. 7.

In addition to murder, Harris is charged with criminal confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction of justice and theft. His trial, in Delaware Circuit Court 5, is set to begin on Jan. 9.

On Tuesday, Harris' defense attorney, Mark Nicholson of Indianapolis, filed a motion asking Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. to allow him to leave the case.

More:Muncie man gets 50 years for killing neighbor

"There has been a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship," Nicholson wrote. "Counsel is no longer able to provide effective assistance of counsel to represent the accused."

On Wednesday, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman filed an objection to Nicholson's request.

Citing an Indiana Supreme Court decision, Hoffman said the defense attorney's withdrawal with the trial only weeks away would result in a "delay in the administration of justice."

Hoffman noted a relative of the slaying victim was terminally ill, and that a lengthy delay in the proceedings could prevent that person from seeing the case resolved.

Muncie police said last February's slaying took place after Harris had forced Sparks — who shared a home with Harris' brother — to walk with him on the Cardinal Greenway north of McGalliard Road.

More:March trial set in young Muncie man's murder case

In May, Nicholson filed documents asking that his client be examined by mental health professionals, suggesting Harris was not competent to stand trial. The attorney said Harris had a "history of mental illness dating back to his early childhood" and was "unable to aid in his defense preparation."

Harris has twice been convicted of aggravated battery, in 2017 and 2020.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Defense attorney wants out of Muncie murder case; prosecutor objects