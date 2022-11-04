Muncie officer granted separate trial in federal excessive force case

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie police officer has been granted a separate trial on charges stemming from a federal investigation of excessive force claims.

Officer Corey Posey — and Joseph Krejsa, a now-retired Muncie police sergeant — are accused of filing false reports in cases that involved fellow officer and co-defendant Chase Winkle.

Most of the 17 counts returned by a U.S. District Court grand jury in April 2021 focused on allegations Winkle had kicked, punched or otherwise abused arrestees in incidents that took place between March 2018 and February 2019.

Winkle, Posey and Krejsa were most recently set to stand trial, at the federal courthouse in Indianapolis, beginning on Jan. 9.

In his request for a separate trial, Posey's attorneys noted he was named in only one of the 17 indictments returned by the grand jury, and is not accused of conspiring with co-defendants.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt on Thursday granted Posey's motion for a separate trial, which has not yet been scheduled. An earlier attempt by Posey to win a separate trial was unsuccessful.

A similar motion for a separate trial filed by attorneys for Krejsa is pending.

A fourth co-defendant, now former Muncie officer Jeremy Gibson, failed in his bid for a separate trial.

However, Gibson later struck a deal with federal prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty to violating an arrestee's civil rights by attacking him, and obstruction of justice, stemming from the filing of a false report about that May 2018 arrest.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8.

Winkle and Posey remain on administrative leave from the police department.

