Muncie officer to stand trial in federal court for third time; granted permission to work

MUNCIE, Ind. — For a third time, federal prosecutors will bring a Muncie police officer to trial on an allegations he submitted a false report.

Corey Posey's latest trial is set to begin on Jan. 29 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

Posey's two previous trials — conducted in June and September — ended with mistrials when the juries were unable to reach unanimous verdicts.

Posey has denied an allegation that he falsified a report describing the events of Aug. 9., 2018. when fellow officer Chase Winkle physically assaulted an arrestee.

Winkle on Aug. 30 was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to 11 charges stemming from attacks on local arrestees in 2018 and 2019.

More: Ex-officer Winkle draws 10-year sentence for abusing arrestees, filing false reports

A federal investigation of excessive force allegations, largely aimed at Winkle, has resulted in convictions for three other former Muncie officers — two of them for filing false reports concerning Winkle's behavior.

After his 2021 indictment, Posey was on administrative leave, with pay, until his arrest on a driving-while-intoxicated charge in Howard County on July 7.

His status with the Muncie Police Department was then changed to administrative leave without pay.

The arrest also resulted in a U.S. District Court judge placing Posey on electronic home detention pending resolution of the federal charges.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt recently modified the home detention order to allow the 31-year-old Posey to take a job — that is not related to law enforcement — while the federal case is pending. Posey's Indianapolis attorney, K. Michael Gaerte, had noted his client's need to "financially provide" for his family.

The Muncie officer "remains restricted from driving an automobile," the judge added.

His trial on the Howard County driving-while-intoxicated charge, a misdemeanor, is set for Dec. 15.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Feds to trial Muncie police officer for a third time