Muncie pair arrested in theft of car from slaying scene

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie residents are accused of stealing a car that had been parked at the scene of a homicide.

Amber Renee Caudill, 32, and David Schmidt, 37, on Jan. 24 allegedly stole a Chevrolet Equinox that had been parked at 1515 S. Rochester Ave.

A day earlier, Timothy Lee Hahn, a 52-year-old Muncie man, had been fatally shot outside a house at that address.

In the wake of the shooting, another city resident, 54-year-old Kenneth Ray Burden, was arrested on a preliminary count of murder.

The day the car was stolen, a man living at the Rochester Avenue address, Michael Eugene Kirby Sr., 49, was arrested on heroin-dealing allegations.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

►Report: Shooting victim, gunman were cousins, had been feuding

►Man who lives at Muncie slaying scene held on heroin-dealing counts

After being taken into custody, Kirby allegedly admitted he "had been dealing (heroin) out of the house to five to 10 people a day."

Caudill and Schmidt, meanwhile, were arrested Thursday after city police saw them walking near the Muncie Inn, 414 N. Madison St.

The Equinox — which did not belong to Kirby — had been found in Eaton, Ohio, about 60 miles southeast of Muncie.

Caudill allegedly admitted stealing the car last Monday and driving it to an address on North Monroe Street. She was in the vehicle later that day, with Schmidt driving, when it was for a time pursued by officers.

Caudill and Schmidt reportedly both admitted they had used debit cards found in the car to make purchases at a Walmart store in Ohio.

They were both preliminarily charged with auto theft, forgery and fraud.

Caudill continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Sunday under a $15,000 bond. Her record includes a conviction for maintaining a common nuisance,

Schmidt, also charged with a preliminary count of resisting law enforcement, was being held without bond.

At the time of his latest arrest, the Muncie man already faced counts of domestic battery, theft and conversion in pending local court cases.

Story continues

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie pair held on auto theft, forgery, fraud charges