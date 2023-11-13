Muncie police: Ball State student accused of killing rabbit, threatening woman

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Ball State University student was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly killed a Muncie woman's rabbit and also threatened to harm her.

Johnathan Michael Quatroche, 20 — listed in court documents at a Carmel address — was preliminarily charged with animal cruelty and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies carrying a maximum 30-month sentence.

Muncie police about 12:45 a.m. were sent to an apartment in the 3000 block of West Bethel Avenue, where a woman told officers Quatroche — described as her boyfriend — had told her he had killed her rabbit.

The woman reported the rabbit and its cage "were no longer in the apartment." She said Quatroche at first told her the pet's death had been the result of an accident, but later admitted he had intentionally killed the rabbit

She said Quatroche then told her the rabbit "had to go, and you're next!"

After he left the apartment, the woman contacted her family, who called police.

An officer found the rabbit's remains in a trash container outside the apartment, and reported its "head had been smashed."

The woman also said there had been "domestic issues" with Quatroche, and that he had previously struck her.

City officers, and two officers from Ball State University police, later found Quatroche in a dorm room at the Studebaker West complex on the BSU campus.

He told a city officer he would be "pleading the fifth" rather than talking to authorities, and was arrested.

The Carmel man was later released from the Delaware County jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

Court records reflect no prior charges against him.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie police: BSU student accused of killing rabbit, threatening woman