Muncie police continue to investigate man's shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — City police are continuing to investigate a man's shooting outside a southside restaurant.

Authorities were called to a parking lot at Steak City Fish and Chicken, 1428 S. Walnut St., at 9:49 p.m. Saturday, and found a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his face.

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said the man — taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital — was reported to be in stable condition this week.

His name has not been released.

Criswell said the investigation remained "active," and asked anyone with information to call the Muncie Police Department's detective division at 765-747-4867.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Man's shooting on Muncie's south side under investigation