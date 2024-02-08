Muncie police continue investigation of teen's disappearance

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police continue their investigation of a local teenager's recent disappearance.

Ella Saylor, 15, was last seen at 11 p.m. Saturday. She was most recently seen wearing a gray Mackinaw jacket with "Washington DC" on the front and black pajamas with puzzle pieces printed on them.

Ella Saylor

Saylor is a white, 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A statewide Amber Alert issued for Saylor on Sunday said she was "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.."

On Thursday, Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said investigators had "no new information on the whereabouts of Ella."

The deputy chief said the Muncie teen had "possible ties" to Indianapolis and Connersville, as well as to the Auburn/Garrett area in northeastern Indiana.

She was believed to be traveling with two bags, one a gray backpack and the other a rolling carry-on sized suitcase.

Anyone with information on Saylor is asked to call the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9852.

Calls can also be placed to police dispatchers at 765-747-4838, or to the Muncie police's detective decision at 765-747-4867.

