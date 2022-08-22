Muncie police: Fatal shooting near Ball State captured by surveillance cameras

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said when a Muncie man fatally shot a Marion teenager early Saturday, the slaying was captured by surveillance cameras in the area.

Malek Savon Williams, 21, is preliminarily charged with murder and criminal recklessness.

According to court documents, surveillance video from cameras at three businesses near University Avenue and Dill Street showed the shooting, at 12:40 am. Saturday, of 19-year-old Que'Aundre Johnson.

The video reportedly shows Johnson walking in the direction of Brothers Bar and Grill, 1601 W. University Ave., when Williams steps into his path and apparently confronts Johnson.

The men are seen talking for a minute and 12 seconds before Williams pulls a handgun from his waistband and begins shooting the teenager, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The recordings show Johnson fleeing, running toward the Marathon convenience store at 1524 W. University Ave. as Williams chases him and continues to fire his gun.

Johnson collapsed at the southwest corner of the store's parking lot. Williams is then seen running southeast, disappearing from the cameras' view as he dashes down an alley, the affidavit said.

Johnson was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The affidavit said he had suffered seven gunshot wounds.

The affidavit did not specifically refer to a motive for the shooting. However, it noted a young woman who said she was dating Johnson told police she had previously dated Williams.

Witnesses identified Williams as the gunman shown in the videos. City police determined he lived in an apartment in the 600 block of West Charles Street. After being observed leaving the apartment, Williams was arrested in a traffic stop.

Williams, with no prior criminal record, reportedly "confessed to shooting Que'Aundre Johnson and running away." He also told investigators where he had thrown his handgun.

Police said they found 13 shell casings between Brothers Bar and Grill and the convenience store's parking lot. They noted there were "multiple bystanders in the immediate area" when the shots were fired.

The slaying took place in The Village business district near the Ball State University campus.

Ball State officials said Williams had previously attended the university but was not presently enrolled there. Classes for the fall semester began Monday.

Johnson was not a Ball State student.

