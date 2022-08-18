MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department will install 22 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras, which Mayor Dan Ridenour's administration says should help "solve and reduce violent crime."

The cameras are a product of Flock Safety, a technology company focused on law enforcement work.

According to a city release, the cameras can send officers a "real-time alert" when they detect a stolen car — or when a vehicle linked to a wanted suspect, or a missing person, is observed.

The cameras will be used to "solve and reduce property and violent crime," the release said, but are not intended for "minor traffic or parking violations." They do not capture the speed of vehicles.

More than 100 agencies in Indiana, including the Madison County Sheriff's Department and the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, already use the Flock system.

Mayor Ridenour and Muncie Police Chief Nate Sloan will discuss the system Thursday at a "Dream with Dan" forum set for 6 p.m. at the Muncie Innovation Connector, 1208 W. White River Boulevard.

(This story will be updated.)

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie police to install 22 license plate reading cameras