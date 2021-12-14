Muncie police investigate reported school threat

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police on Monday investigated a report of an online threat aimed at local schools.

Police detectives learned who had made the postings, on a social media app, and determined there was "no credible threat," Police Chief Nate Sloan said Tuesday.

The postings were created by a child. They mentioned at least four local schools, including Longfellow Elementary School, which was visited by city police officers on Monday.

In a later release, Muncie police said they were "notified about a possible threat of a school shooting" in Delaware County about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The department "immediately responded by working directly with (Muncie Community Schools) staff to ensure the safety of students and staff at all schools," according to the release.

A uniformed officer — from the Muncie and Ball State University police departments, the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, and Muncie Community Schools — was placed at every school "to ensure the safe arrival of all students and staff."

Later in the day, city police detectives found the "individual responsible for the messages on a social media platform," and that person was interviewed.

"There is nothing to suggest that they were targeting any specific person, group of people or school," according to the release, which confirmed the person responsible for the postings was a juvenile.

Andy Clyde, chief communications officer for Muncie Community Schools, said parents were made aware of the incident on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Reported online threat investigated by Muncie police