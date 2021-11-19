Muncie police investigating fatal shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — City police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The victim — believed to be a young man — was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 1400 block of East Seventh Street.

Emergency responders were sent to that location at 5:23 a.m.

Muncie Police Chief Nate Sloan said detectives had interviewed witnesses at City Hall.

The victim's body reportedly remained at the scene five hours after the shooting was reported.

(This story will be updated.)

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police investigating fatal shooting on Muncie's southeast side