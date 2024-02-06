Muncie police investigating Monday night shooting of convenience store clerk

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police on Monday evening were investigating the apparent shooting of a clerk at a convenience store in northwest Muncie.

The shooting was reported to emergency dispatchers shortly before 9 p.m., apparently at the Village Pantry at 3301 N. Morrison Road.

Scanner traffic indicated the victim had suffered a gunshot wound in the leg.

Police officers in the area were searching for a suspect, described as a tall white male with curly hair who was wearing a bandanna.

(This story will be updated.)

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police search for suspect in Muncie convenience store shooting