Muncie police investigating fatal shooting on city's south side

Emergency vehicles on Sunday afternoon were in the 1500 block of South Rochester Avenue, between Eighth and Ninth streets, in the wake of what proved to be a fatal shooting,

MUNCIE, Ind. — City police on Sunday afternoon were investigating a fatal shooting on the city's south side.

The shooting was reported in the 1500 block of South Rochester Avenue about 3:40 p.m.

Scanner traffic referred to a victim being shot in the chest. Emergency personnel said they were performing CPR after arriving in the area.

However, the victim was apparently pronounced dead at the scene.

Delaware County Prosecutor Rick Howell confirmed a deputy coroner, Lorri Strunk-Loser, had been sent to the Rochester Avenue address.

In the immediate wake of the shooting, officers were looking for a suspect in the area, at times following tracks in the snow.

Witnesses were taken to City Hall for interviews.

Most of Rochester Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets was marked off with crime-scene tape.

(This story will be updated.)

