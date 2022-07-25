Muncie police officers' excessive force trial reset for January

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Muncie police officers are now scheduled to stand trial in January on charges stemming from allegations of excessive force.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt — who in June agreed to postpone the officers' trial, most recently set for Aug. 15 — on Friday rescheduled the trial of Chase Winkle, Corey Posey and Joseph Krejsa for Jan. 9.

In late 2021, when she rescheduled the trial for a fifth time, Judge Pratt indicated no further continuances would be considered. A rescheduling of the August trial was granted, however, after motions filed in June indicated medical circumstances would make both Krejsa and an attorney for Winkle unavailable for a trial held this summer.

Most of the 17 counts, filed in April 2021, involve allegations that Winkle physically abused arrestees, "without justification," in incidents that took place between March 2018 and February 2019.

Krejsa — who has retired since he, Winkle and a fourth co-defendant, then-city officer Jeremy Gibson, were arrested in March 2020 — and Posey are accused of filing false reports stemming from the incidents concerning Winkle.

The 2020 arrests followed a 12-count indictment by a U.S. District Court grand jury. In April 2021, a "superseding" 17-count indictment, which added Posey as a co-defendant, was issued.

Gibson resigned from the Muncie Police Department in March, and in May pleaded guilty to violating an arrestee's civil rights — by beating him — and then filing a false report about the 2018 incident.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9.

Winkle and Posey remain on administrative leave from the police department.

In separate proceedings last August, another former Muncie officer, Dalton Kurtz, pleaded guilty to failing to report Winkle in June 2018 had kicked and struck a juvenile who had had surrendered to authorities.

Kurtz has not yet been sentenced.

